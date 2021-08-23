Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $525,000 Stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 247.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PJT shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $79.38 on Monday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.33.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.06%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.