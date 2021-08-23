AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in AptarGroup by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in AptarGroup by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 1.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup stock opened at $133.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.66. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.34 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at $11,474,218.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.17.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

