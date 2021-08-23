Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $533,000 Holdings in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Manchester United by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Manchester United by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Manchester United by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Manchester United in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Manchester United in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MANU. TheStreet lowered Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Manchester United from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Manchester United stock opened at $17.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.66 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74. Manchester United plc has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $20.22.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($13.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($13.31). The business had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.74 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. Manchester United’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is currently -180.00%.

Manchester United Profile

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU).

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.