Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 1,898 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,734,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,681,000 after purchasing an additional 527,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,823,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,782 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,157,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,961,000 after acquiring an additional 840,649 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,012,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,901,000 after acquiring an additional 181,396 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,630,000 after acquiring an additional 527,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $24.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $25.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.91.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 64.12%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

