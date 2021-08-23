Huntington National Bank Purchases 451 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 243.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth about $260,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth about $348,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HURN stock opened at $49.89 on Monday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.43%. On average, analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $899,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,868,881.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HURN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

