Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE stock opened at $86.28 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $169.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.85.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

