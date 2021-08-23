Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 681 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DGX opened at $152.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.10 and a 52-week high of $153.43.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.78.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

