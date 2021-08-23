Huntington National Bank Buys 670 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 837.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 109.2% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,306.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 13,218 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 897.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 47,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 42,577 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 198.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTD. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $2,420,340.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,276,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,962 shares of company stock worth $14,680,739. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $77.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.53, a PEG ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.72. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

