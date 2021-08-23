Huntington National Bank Boosts Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 159.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Baidu were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Baidu by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,767 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Baidu by 602.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,602,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $348,602,000 after buying an additional 1,374,150 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth $231,635,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 93.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,723,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,043,000 after acquiring an additional 834,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 49.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,439,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $530,639,000 after acquiring an additional 808,683 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Shares of BIDU opened at $137.65 on Monday. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.41 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.74.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

