Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,581,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,546,000 after acquiring an additional 673,598 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Crane by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 588,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,270,000 after purchasing an additional 357,014 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Crane by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 526,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,486,000 after purchasing an additional 200,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Crane by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,139,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after purchasing an additional 159,057 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,615,000. Institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $259,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,782,468 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CR opened at $98.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.16. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $104.74.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 44.79%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

