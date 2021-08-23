Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $575,000 Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 280.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UI. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UI opened at $309.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.35. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $150.75 and a one year high of $401.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $307.70.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ubiquiti has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

