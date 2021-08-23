Huntington National Bank Buys 798 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 746.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACIW opened at $31.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.36.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $301.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.00 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

In other news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $497,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $1,440,538.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,487,961.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

