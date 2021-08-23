Huntington National Bank Buys 1,580 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,595 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,391 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,032,000 after acquiring an additional 82,385 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 266,834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 143,741 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,419,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CLF stock opened at $22.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.59. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

In other news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

