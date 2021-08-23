Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its position in Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 28,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Apple stock opened at $148.19 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $151.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

