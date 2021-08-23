Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 23.3% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 1.6% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 163,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Nokia by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in Nokia by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 38,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Nokia by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 23,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $5.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.81. Nokia Co. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.67.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

