Insider Buying: GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) CEO Purchases 24,210 Shares of Stock

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) CEO Clinton P. Jones purchased 24,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $113,302.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,764. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $4.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOCO. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GoHealth by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,339,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947,473 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in GoHealth by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,914,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,451,000 after purchasing an additional 385,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GoHealth by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,416,000 after purchasing an additional 894,810 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in GoHealth by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,249,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,219,000 after purchasing an additional 100,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,128,000. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOCO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist dropped their price objective on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James cut GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

