Insider Buying: GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) CEO Purchases 24,210 Shares of Stock

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) CEO Clinton P. Jones purchased 24,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $113,302.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,764. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $4.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03.
GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently commented on GOCO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist dropped their price objective on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James cut GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.54.
GoHealth Company Profile
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
