Melissa B. Epperly Acquires 1,326 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CFO Melissa B. Epperly purchased 1,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $68,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,436,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $55.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.31. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $62.79.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.21). As a group, analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

