Insider Selling: Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) CTO Sells $92,559.10 in Stock

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $92,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Vivek Sagi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of Eventbrite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $94,157.90.
NYSE EB opened at $16.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 3.09. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.
Eventbrite Company Profile
Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.
