Insider Selling: Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) CTO Sells $92,559.10 in Stock

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $92,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vivek Sagi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of Eventbrite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $94,157.90.

NYSE EB opened at $16.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 3.09. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,892,000 after buying an additional 722,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,252,000 after purchasing an additional 572,780 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,613 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,908,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,618,000 after purchasing an additional 399,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,860,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,352,000 after purchasing an additional 380,048 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

