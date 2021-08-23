Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eltek were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eltek in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. 2.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELTK opened at $6.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Eltek Ltd. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of -2.65.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eltek from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

