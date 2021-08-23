Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.46.

LWSCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LWSCF opened at $12.21 on Monday. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $13.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.92.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.