Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLSD. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 6.3% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,206,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after buying an additional 248,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after buying an additional 378,559 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 29.1% during the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,614,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 364,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 107,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 22.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 105,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

CLSD opened at $5.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $336.06 million, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.48. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $7.29.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

