Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 240,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 84,871 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 895,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,210,000 after purchasing an additional 431,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED opened at $76.95 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.69.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Barclays raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

