Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $341,000 Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 15.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in NIO by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in NIO by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 35,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in NIO by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NIO. HSBC upgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BOCOM International began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

Shares of NIO opened at $36.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a PE ratio of -43.43 and a beta of 2.54. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

