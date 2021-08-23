Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 635 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 96,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at about $2,801,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 8.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 24.6% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 33.1% in the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 391,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after buying an additional 97,337 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

NYSE:FTV opened at $73.43 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.29. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.