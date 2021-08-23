Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Position Reduced by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 26.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG opened at $143.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.43. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $100.32 and a 52-week high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

AJG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

