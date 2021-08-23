Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 475 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Blink Charging during the first quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Blink Charging by 72.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Blink Charging during the first quarter worth $54,000. 21.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLNK opened at $30.71 on Monday. Blink Charging Co. has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 3.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.59.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 328.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

BLNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

