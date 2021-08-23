Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $73,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Savior LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

FISR stock opened at $31.53 on Monday. SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $32.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.