Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 49.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,593,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in American International Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,079,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,664 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,798,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $914,878,000 after purchasing an additional 300,014 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,730,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $819,321,000 after purchasing an additional 262,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,505,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $576,072,000 after purchasing an additional 225,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.15.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AIG opened at $53.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.98.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

