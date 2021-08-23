Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stock Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 1,155.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,035 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RIG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Transocean by 4.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,039 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Transocean by 19.2% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 15.2% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 79,839 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 28.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 90.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.74.

In other Transocean news, Director Saint Victor Diane De purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Perestroika purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 4,010,000 shares of company stock worth $17,061,800 in the last quarter. 12.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RIG opened at $2.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.89. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 3.67.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Transocean had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.33 million. The company’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

