Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 531 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 116.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INGR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of INGR opened at $86.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.06. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

