KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) Stock Position Raised by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2021

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.32% of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

KVLE opened at $24.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.40. KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.94.

