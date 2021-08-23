Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases New Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 15.4% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Unity Software by 909.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 152,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after buying an additional 137,453 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its stake in Unity Software by 10.5% in the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,552,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,456,000 after buying an additional 147,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 440.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software stock opened at $122.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.25. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.84. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $20,387,943.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,766,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,604,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $3,190,063.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,056,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 823,368 shares of company stock worth $84,175,925.

U has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.91.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

