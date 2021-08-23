Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,628,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,596,000 after acquiring an additional 218,233 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Cameco by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,693,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,280,000 after acquiring an additional 573,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,095,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,278 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Cameco by 17.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,469,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,450,000 after buying an additional 946,907 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Cameco by 9.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,438,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,338,000 after buying an additional 477,169 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of CCJ opened at $16.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.