Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,417 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 11,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 11,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AQN opened at $15.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.38.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $527.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

AQN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

