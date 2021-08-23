Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 108,742 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 267.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 53.2% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LUMN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

LUMN opened at $11.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.02. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

