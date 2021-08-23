Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,183 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 897.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,226,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,472 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,814,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,891,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,473,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,150,000 after acquiring an additional 402,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

CG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC upgraded The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $46.94 on Monday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $51.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $41,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $7,099,076.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,133,101 shares of company stock valued at $543,529,613 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.