Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 11,380 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 297,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.72.

NYSE TEVA opened at $9.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.