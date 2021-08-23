-$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to announce ($0.75) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.60). Xencor reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 240.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($2.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xencor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $31.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.48. Xencor has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 85.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xencor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,389,000 after buying an additional 277,940 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xencor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,326,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,195,000 after purchasing an additional 104,878 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Xencor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,246,000 after purchasing an additional 164,248 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in Xencor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,900,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,007,000 after purchasing an additional 353,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Xencor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,605,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,876,000 after purchasing an additional 19,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

