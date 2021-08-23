Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,542 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $707,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE GSBD opened at $18.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.46. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $20.65.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 85.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

