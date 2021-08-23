Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Buys $659,899.80 in Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 11,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.79 per share, for a total transaction of $659,899.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Timothy A. Springer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Timothy A. Springer purchased 40,000 shares of Morphic stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $1,860,400.00.

Morphic stock opened at $57.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.24. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 24.79% and a negative net margin of 158.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Morphic in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Morphic by 132.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Morphic in the first quarter valued at $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morphic in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Morphic by 34.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MORF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas.

