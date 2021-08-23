Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Director Buys $199,562.00 in Stock

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Director Michael J. Cave acquired 2,200 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.71 per share, with a total value of $199,562.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NYSE BLL opened at $94.63 on Monday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.43.
Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLL shares. Longbow Research started coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.69.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ball during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 66.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.
About Ball
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
Featured Article: Earnings Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.