Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Director Buys $199,562.00 in Stock

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Director Michael J. Cave acquired 2,200 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.71 per share, with a total value of $199,562.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE BLL opened at $94.63 on Monday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLL shares. Longbow Research started coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ball during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 66.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

