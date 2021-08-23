Roger E. Susi Sells 5,000 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $166,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of IRMD stock opened at $33.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $415.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.19 and a beta of 1.05. IRadimed Co. has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $40.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.42.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 62.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 187,953 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 14.7% in the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 761,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after purchasing an additional 97,850 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 24.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 36.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRMD. TheStreet raised shares of IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

