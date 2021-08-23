Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,045 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 100.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 125.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 392.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 48.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 7.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,770.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $72,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $260,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $344,570 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

NYSE SCCO opened at $60.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.89. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $43.26 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 177.34%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

