ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,899,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,537,000 after acquiring an additional 859,495 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $26.46 on Monday. ZTO Express has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $38.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.22.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

