Morgan Stanley Acquires 229,101 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.70% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $7,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,575,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,522,000. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 334.3% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 168,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 129,748 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at about $805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNK opened at $17.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.96. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $20.61.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.51 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -114.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 675,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $12,210,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 921,000 shares of company stock worth $16,609,370. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

