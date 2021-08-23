State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 6,000 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 145,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $186,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $68,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $64.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $47.43 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.17.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

