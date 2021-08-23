Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 303.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,540,000 after buying an additional 1,448,991 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $83,024,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $61,847,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 158.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,303,000 after buying an additional 676,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 19.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,072,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,848,000 after buying an additional 176,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

SIX stock opened at $39.04 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.71.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. On average, equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

