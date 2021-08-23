State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 11,300 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 18.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 76.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 189.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $194,670.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 310,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,942.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $31,222.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 316,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,040,799.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,356 shares of company stock worth $238,427. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FHI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $33.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.14. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 27.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

