Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) by 448.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,488 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of ObsEva worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ObsEva by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,909,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,647 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ObsEva by 67.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 597,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 241,684 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in ObsEva by 34.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 804,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 208,177 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in ObsEva during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in ObsEva during the first quarter valued at $110,000. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ObsEva alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on OBSV. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ObsEva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ObsEva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

Shares of ObsEva stock opened at $2.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ObsEva SA has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a market cap of $147.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.75.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that ObsEva SA will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.