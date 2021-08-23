Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 655,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 73,004 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,687,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,916,000 after acquiring an additional 415,192 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SFM opened at $24.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.14. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. Equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

